Lamicall’s rotating metal MacBook/laptop stand now up to 25% off at under $30 shipped

Lamicall (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Ergonomic Aluminum Laptop Desk Stand for $29.74 shipped. Regularly up to $40 and more recently selling for $35, today’s offer is as much as 25% off the going rate, more than $20 below the latest model, and the best we can find. This is a rotatable swivel laptop stand compatible with MacBooks up to 15-inches as well as other similarly-sized machines. Lifting your laptop to a far more ergonomic position, this model is made of “premium alloy” with rubber pads on the top surface and front lip that keep your machine scratch-free and promotes better heat dispersion. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A notable alternative is the Nulaxy Laptop Stand that starts from $24 Prime shipped and was one of our top picks for laptop stands in our gift guides at the tail end of last year. This one supports machines from 10- to 15.6-inches and a similar aluminum alloy construction alongside the 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers. 

But if it’s something for the iPad or tablet you’re after, check out yesterday’s offer on the OMOTON T1 stand at just over $16 Prime shipped. Then head over to our iPad deal hub for some big-time offers on some of Apple’s latest models and much more. Or just go score Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at a new Amazon low of $231 and call it a day.

More on the Lamicall Aluminum Laptop Desk Stand:

The rotatable swivel laptop stand holder fits all tablets and laptops up to 17’’, such as 12-inch MacBook, 13-inch Macbook Air, 13-inch and 15-inch Macbook Pro, MacBook 2018, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, and more laptop notebooks.  The MacBook pro stand holder works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to your eye level, fixes your posture and frees you from back/neck stiffness.The rod connecting with base rotates 360 degree, enable you swivel the laptop to any angle you want.

