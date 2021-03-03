FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ditch the phone, Zoom’s H8 12-Track Portable Recorder + 6 inputs now $330 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is now offering the Zoom H8 12-Track Portable Recorder for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $400, like it still fetches at B&H, this is within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find by $70. This one features customized apps for podcasting, music, and field recording. While a little bit more complicated to use than something like the Tula mic/recorder combo, this is a particularly great option for folks looking to record high-quality audio on-the-go, or anywhere really, and is far more feature-rich. Along with its color LCD display, it has four mic inputs as well as 2 XLR/TRS combo connectors and the ability to record 12-tracks simultaneously — a feat you would struggle to achieve on your phone without a bunch of additional gear. This model can also act as a traditional USB audio interface to record or stream directly to your Mac/PC or iPad as well (with the compatible adapters and cables). Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

But if you prefer to save some cash and opt for a more simple iPhone solution, check out the Shure MV88 Portable iOS Microphone. This one will provide far better audio quality than some of those no-name options on Amazon and will still save you quite a bit over today’s lead deal at $145. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. 

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review for the new Tula mic and recorder combo as well. This option will allow you to keep your phone in your pocket and offers up a pair of inputs and 8GB of onboard recording. 

For more of a desktop solution, check out the new JLab USB-C mics and Tascam’s $100 TM-70 microphone bundle, as well as our review of the Movo UM700. Then dive into the new iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface for content creators at under $50

More on the Zoom H8 Recorder:

  • Customized applications for podcasting, music and field recording
  • Large color LCD touchscreen display; over 20 hours of operation on 4 AA alkaline batteries
  • Interchangeable input capsules, 4 mic inputs and 2 XLR/TRS combo connectors
  • 12-track simultaneous recording
  • USB Audio interface mode to record or stream directly to your computer or iPad

