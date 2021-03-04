Apple’s build your TV library sale discounts select seasons from $5

Following up its 4K movie sale from earlier in the week, Apple is back today with a new build your TV library sale. Spanning a variety of genres, the latest series of discounts courtesy of iTunes deliver various TV show series starting at $5. With newer favorites like Cobra Kai and The Flash being joined by Gilmore Girls, Sex and the City, and other classics, there’s something for just about everyone here today. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches build your TV library sale

Apple is discounting a selection of TV shows to $9.99 or less per season. Throughout the new build your TV library sale, you’ll find everything from fan-favorite sitcoms and comedies to critically-acclaimed dramas, classics, and more. Down from the usual $20 or so per season price tags, these are some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a $10 or less breathtaking 4K movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a variety of titles from Jurassic World to John Wick and more. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

