Converse Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sneakers, boots, and more from $25

Converse Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off outlet with promo code FAMILY at checkout. Find great deals on sneakers, boots, pants, tops, jackets, and more. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top pick from this sale is the men’s Utility All Terrain Chuck Taylor that are currently available in two color options. These shoes are waterproof, moisture-wicking and have an outsole that helps give you traction. This style is also cushioned to promote comfort and lightweight as well. They’re currently marked down to $60 and originally was priced at $130. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Converse customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!