Make any TV feel puny with Epson’s 300-inch 1080p Projector: $550 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 1080p Projector for $549.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. Note: Stock is selling out. This full HD projector can create a 300-inch display that supersizes your favorite movies, TV shows, video games, and the list goes on. With 3,100 lumens of brightness, you’ll be ready to watch content in all sorts of lighting conditions. Two HDMI ports make it simple to hook up set-top boxes, game consoles, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Seal your television’s fate when mounting your new Epson projector onto the ceiling with VIVO’s Universal Projector Mount. It’ll only set you back $20, a price that’s easily covered by today’s savings. It rotates all the way around and tilts 15-degrees. This is the exact mount I’ve used with my Optoma projector and have found it dead simple to install and adjust.

And if savings matter more than Epson branding and a 1080p picture, don’t forget about the deal we spotted on this 720p mini projector at $100. It’s great for creating a massive 200-inch screen for gaming or watching your favorite shows while adhering to a tight budget. And for an upgraded home theater audio experience, peek at VIZIO’s 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos sound system for $600.

Epson Home Cinema 1080p Projector features:

Widescreen Full HD 1080p entertainment up to 300 inches life sized images upto 25x larger than a 60 inches flat panel, on virtually any blank wall or screen

Bright ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the projector has 3,100 Lumens of color/white brightness (2)

Versatile connectivity 2x HDMI ports (1x MHL) to Connect your cable/satellite box, Blu ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device

