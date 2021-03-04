SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable SSD now down at $90 (Today only, Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the latest model SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD for $89.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. While it has sat in the $95 region at Amazon for a while, it regularly fetches $140 at Best Buy and is currently on sale for $108 at B&H. This price is matching the Amazon all-time low as well. If you’re looking for a particularly speedy portable SSD, today’s offer is worth a quick look. The 500GB capacity is complemented by up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. You’re also looking at USB-C connectivity (USB-A adapter included) as well as 2-meter drop protection along with IP55 water- and dust-resistance. A carabiner loop and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption are also present here. Rated 4+ stars from over 34,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You will find more affordable 500GB options out there, but most of them are either much slower or stuck on a USB-A connection. The Samsung T7 Portable SSD sells for $80 at Amazon and is about half the speed of today’s lead deal. The Seagate 500GB Expansion SSD comes in at $70 with much slower speeds and no USB-C. Either way, these are all great options and certainly get the job done for folks that don’t need the fastest transfers.

Need some internal SSD power instead? We are still tracking Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs on sale from $80 right here and with up to $30 in savings. Just be sure to check out the new Synology 25GbE NIC, refreshed caching NVMe SSDs, and more, along with CORSAIR’s latest NVMe SSDs while you’re at it.

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

