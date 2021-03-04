Prep for camping and outages with four best-selling LED camping lanterns: $18 (Save 35%)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the four of its LED Camping Lanterns for $18.20 shipped once the on-page 35% coupon has been clipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This bundle includes four Vont LED lanterns that are perfect for camping, power outages, and much more. Each one is waterproof and powered by included AA batteries that can last up to 90 hours before needing to be swapped out. These #1 best-selling lanterns have garnered an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from well over 31,500 Amazon shoppers.

If one will do the trick, you could opt for Etekcity’s LED solutions at $10. Bear in mind that you’ll only get one of these, but it may prove to be a better route if four would be overkill for your needs. This offering is approaching a total of 19,000 reviews and currently rests at a 4.7/5 star rating.

And for those of you that are already planning your next camping trip, you may also want to consider cashing in on Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool at $9.50. This price is the result of a 35% discount, making now a superb time to strike. Buyers will garner everything from needle-nose pliers and wire cutters to an LED flashlight and more.

Vont LED Camping Lanterns features:

Bright & Lasting: Equipped with 30 crazy bright leds, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.

Compact & Lightweight: Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it’s as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.

Waterproof: Constructed with aircraft grade materials: your lantern is able to survive a 10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water.

