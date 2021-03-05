FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack Running Sale takes up to 70% off ASICS, Brooks, New Balance, more

This weekend only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Running Sale that’s offering up to 70% off ASICS, Brooks, New Balance, Nike, adidas, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Saucony Kinvara 11 Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $110. These shoes were designed to go for miles with supportive details to help you run your best. They’re also cushioned, lightweight, and feature a rigid outsole, which is perfect for spring outings to help give you traction. Plus, the white coloring is very versatile to pair with any workout look. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest adidas flash sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

