Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Mystic Vale, Quell+, Cat Lady Card Game, and more

It is now time to head into this weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Alongside Apple’s latest movie sale and these Nike-style sport Apple Watch band discounts, we are now ready to gather up all of Friday’s most notable app price drops from its digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection fall to titles like Mystic Vale, Quell+, Cat Lady – The Card Game, Plant Light Meter, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Quell+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chronology – Deluxe Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juxtaposer: cut, combine, edit: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iSEM Synthesize‪r‬: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

9to5Mac BundleHunt sale features over 45 top Mac apps from $1

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Resume Builder, Resume Creator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Personal Zen: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: All That Remains: Part 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Pillars of the Earth Game: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale from $1

More on Mystic Val‪e‬:

Cleanse the curse upon the land! The award-winning deck-building Mystic Vale is now available to play on the go. Use a wide range of cards to heal the world, gain powerful advancements and improve your cards as you play. Choose your advancements wisely to make your cards as powerful as possible, through a unique ‘card-crafting’ system. Play online against your friends or other druids across the world! Mystic Vale also features the ability to battle computer opponents in order to practice your abilities!

