Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $100: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

20% off orders of $100+

For a limited time only, Eastbay Flash Sale offers 20% off orders of $99 or more with promo code WMN20 at checkout. Plus, Eastbay is offering up to 70% off sitewide with deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, Brooks, ASICS, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes that are currently marked down to $80 and originally priced at $160. These shoes are great for running and all of your spring training. They’re lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and ready to hit the pavement or treadmill alike. Plus, you can choose from several color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay and be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off sale styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

