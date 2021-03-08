FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kate Spade Surprise Sale is live! Save up to 75% off over 700 items: Purses, MacBook bags, more

-
FashionKate Spade
75% off From $25

For a limited time only, Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is live with up to 75% off over 700 items. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on handbags, jewelry, apparel, tech accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Note: all sales are final. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Harper Satchel Handbag that’s currently marked down to $129. For comparison, this handbag is regularly priced at $359. This style is available in two color options and it can be carried over the shoulder or as a crossbody to keep you hands-free. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly with spring dresses, jeans, workout wear and more. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Kate Spade

About the Author

Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $100: Nike, adidas, Und...
Under Armour’s new spring arrivals are live with ...
Nautica has new spring arrivals up to 50% off from $12:...
GAP takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your p...
Nordstrom Rack Running Sale takes up to 70% off ASICS, ...
adidas takes extra 30% off sale styles including popula...
Amazon’s in-house brands debut new spring workout...
Converse Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sneakers...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade is perfect for the game room, now $79 (Reg. $150), more

$79 Learn More
Reg. $25

Contigo’s AUTOSEAL handled mug keeps drinks warm for five hours or cool for 15 at $17.50

$17.50 Learn More
Reg. $120+

Family-sized 8-qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with the air fry lid now $80 (Reg. up to $200)

$80 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 8, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch Series 5, iPad Pro, more

Listen now
20% off

Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $100: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

orders of $100+ Learn More
65% off

Bring home an ECOVACS robotic vacuum/mop from $100 today (Up to 65% off)

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $999

OnePlus 8 Pro drops to new all-time low at $599 following $400 discount

$599 Learn More
13% off

SSL’s latest 2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface for Mac sees rare price drop to $199

$199 Learn More