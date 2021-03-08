Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer Switches at $18.50 each (All-time low)

Meross Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its HomeKit Smart Dimmer Switches for $36.99 shipped once the on-page $9 off coupon has been clipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. If you’re like me, you prefer smart light switches over bulbs. Sure, it’s a bit more complicated to install upfront, but for those that own their own home, going this route is bound to save money long-term as inexpensive light bulbs can be purchased going forward. Unlike many that clock in at this price, these meross light switches boast HomeKit compatibility alongside support for both Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

It’s hard to undercut the deal above, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch is $19, which is only slightly more. You’ll forfeit HomeKit going this route, but you’ll garner TP-Link branding and can only buy one instead of two. This offering tops Amazon’s best-selling dimmer switch list with nearly 9,000 shoppers leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating.

meross HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Neutral Wire Required: Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing Smart Dimmer Switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We can check it for you timely.

Schedule and dim your light from 0% – 100%: Dim the light for the scenes you need. You can dim it via meross app, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant with voice commands, or the wall switch hardware buttons. You can also easily schedule it to turn on/off or dim the light automatically. Sunrise and sunset settings supported.

