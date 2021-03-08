FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer Switches at $18.50 each (All-time low)

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Amazon low $18.50 each

Meross Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its HomeKit Smart Dimmer Switches for $36.99 shipped once the on-page $9 off coupon has been clipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. If you’re like me, you prefer smart light switches over bulbs. Sure, it’s a bit more complicated to install upfront, but for those that own their own home, going this route is bound to save money long-term as inexpensive light bulbs can be purchased going forward. Unlike many that clock in at this price, these meross light switches boast HomeKit compatibility alongside support for both Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

It’s hard to undercut the deal above, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch is $19, which is only slightly more. You’ll forfeit HomeKit going this route, but you’ll garner TP-Link branding and can only buy one instead of two. This offering tops Amazon’s best-selling dimmer switch list with nearly 9,000 shoppers leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And if you’re in need of a bedside lamp, check out our roundup of solutions priced from $8. There’s even an AUKEY-branded offering that doubles as a wireless charger. No matter which lamp you pick, you’ll find a variety of brightness settings to choose from.

meross HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

  • Neutral Wire Required: Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing Smart Dimmer Switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We can check it for you timely.
  • Schedule and dim your light from 0% – 100%: Dim the light for the scenes you need. You can dim it via meross app, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant with voice commands, or the wall switch hardware buttons. You can also easily schedule it to turn on/off or dim the light automatically. Sunrise and sunset settings supported.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more f...
This Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale is only $1...
Amazon Osmo STEM iPad/Fire Tablet kit sale up to 30% of...
Save up to $30 on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks ...
Banish that mess with a 50-pack of reusable cable ties ...
See behind you with this solar-powered wireless backup ...
Contigo’s AUTOSEAL handled mug keeps drinks warm ...
Family-sized 8-qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with the air ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp falls to new low of $31 (Save 28%), more from $18

From $18 Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn off appliances+ lights with four Wi-Fi smart plugs at $16, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn lights off when leaving with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at $25, more

Learn More
Reg. $120

Zoom’s H1n Portable Recorder offers 10-hrs. of high-res audio, now $70 shipped (Reg. $120)

$70 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More
30% off

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more from $90 (Save up to 30%)

From $90 Learn More
Amazon low

This Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale is only $16 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$16 Learn More
$27 value

Enjoy three months of FREE coffee with this MyPanera+ subscription ($27 value)

FREE Learn More