Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off Cole Haan dress shoes, sneakers, more from $20

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event takes up to 60% off sneakers, boots, loafers, dress shoes, outerwear, handbags, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Morris Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $80 and originally was priced at $250. These boots are very on-trend and they can be worn throughout any season. They also look nice with chino pants or jeans alike and the slip-on style makes them a breeze when heading out the door. The polished leather also helps to elevate any look and it features a rigid outsole that helps to grip the ground and give you traction. Best of all, they’re also waterproof, which is nice for spring weather, and feature a cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!