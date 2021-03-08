FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Renogy’s 300Wh Portable Solar Generator wields USB-C, AC, more: $336 (All-time low)

Reg. $450 $336

Amazon is offering the Renogy 300Wh Phoenix Elite Portable Solar Generator for $336.15 shipped. That’s $114 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. Note: Stock is running out, but more are on the way. If you’ve been tempted by the thought of taking a portable generator on your next camping trip or outdoor adventure, this deal could be just the one for you. It packs a 300Wh battery into a suitcase-like design that unfolds to showcase two large solar panels. When it comes to refueling your devices, there are plenty of ways to get the job done thanks to 18W USB-A, AC, DC, and 60W Type-C charging ports. The USB-C slot can be used to as both an input and output. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If something smaller will do the trick, consider grabbing this Qi Solar Power Bank at $28 when clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. You’ll garner a 10000mAh capacity that can be tapped into via wireless charging, USB-A, and Type-C. Slide this into your backpack to ensure you have power no matter where you’re headed. More than 16,650 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

And speaking of solar-powered gear, did you catch our latest backup camera discounts? There are two options available and pricing kicks off from $113. These are a great way to modernize an aging car without breaking the bank. Swing by our post to see which solution will best fit your needs.

Renogy Phoenix Elite Solar Generator features:

  • Portable Design: Featuring a portable briefcase design with a sturdy carrying handle, the Phoenix Elite is the top choice for a weekend trip or an emergency.
  • Renewable Energy: Designed for off-grid applications, the Phoenix Elite combines two highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless battery charging.
  • Diverse Recharging Options: Engineered with convenience and versatility in mind, the Phoenix Elite supports recharging from car sockets, AC adapters, USB-C wall chargers, and external solar panels.

