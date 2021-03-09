FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic takes 50% off spring styles + extra 60% off clearance from $10

50% off + 60% off

Banana Republic is offering up to 50% off curated styles and an extra 60% off sale styles. No code is needed and prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your wardrobe for warmer weather with deals on shorts, t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, loungewear, shoes, and more. For men, the French Terry Jogger Pants are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down from $49. To compare, this style was originally priced at $80. It’s available in five color options and it has a tie-waist that allows you to have a perfect fit. It also features functional pockets and the fleece material on the inside also adds a layer of warmth for transitional weather. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

