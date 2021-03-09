Clarks takes 20% off new spring styles from $40: Boots, sneakers, sandals, more

Clarks is offering 20% off new spring styles including boots, dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more. Discount is shown in cart. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Forge Stride Tan Leather Boots for men. They’re currently marked down to $88 and originally were priced at $110. These boots feature several great color options for spring and they will pair nicely with jeans or dress pants alike. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and lightweight. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Escalade Step Leather Loafers that are currently marked down to $72. For comparison, these shoes were regularly priced at $90. You can choose from two color options and are rated 4.8/5 stars from Clarks customers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Event that’s offering up to 60% off sneakers, dress shoes, and more.

