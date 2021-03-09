FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PC Game Deals from $2: Hitman 3, Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Bundle, Star Wars, much more

-
CDKeys is offering Hitman 3 on PC via Epic games for $48.29. You’d pay $60 for this title full-price on Epic Games right now, and today’s discount marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked. This is the latest installment in the Hitman trilogy as you’ll play as the “ruthless professional” Agent 47. He’ll face the “most important contracts of his entire career,” making each death key here. Plus, to those who own Hitman 1 and Hitman 2, all the locations found in those games are available inside of the Hitman 3 world for no extra charge. According to Epic Games, 93% of critics would recommend playing Hitman 3. Head below for other great deals.

More PC games on sale:

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for even more deals. We’re constantly finding new sales on gear and components, placing them in one place that’s easy to find. You’ll want to bookmark this page and check back often to find things like Alienware’s latest sale with up to 30% off, news about Elgato’s all-new Light Strip, and much more.

Looking for console game deals? Well, you won’t want to miss Justin’s roundup from earlier today. He found Watch Dogs Legion for $25, which is getting online multiplayer for console today (though PC is delayed), Hitman 3 for $50 or less, the Amnesia Collection at only $3, and much more.

More about Hitman 3:

  • The ruthless professional known as Agent 47 returns in HITMAN 3 to face the most important contracts of his entire career, in which every death is important. Embark on an intimate journey of darkness and hope in this spectacular closing of the World of Murder trilogy. Death awaits you.
  • Discover an adventure in which you will travel around the world and visit exotic places that have been recreated in great detail to offer you endless creative opportunities for murder. IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology brings the immersive interactive world of HITMAN 3 to life, offering players unparalleled replayability and choice.
  • HITMAN 3 is the perfect place to enjoy all the chapters of the World of Murder trilogy. All locations of HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 can be imported for play in HITMAN 3, at no extra cost to those who already have the previous chapters.

