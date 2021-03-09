Sperry sneakers, boots, sandals, more up to 60% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Sperry Flash Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles for men and women from $30. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Halyard CVO Sneakers that are a great option for spring weather. This style pairs perfectly with all of your spring pants and they were designed for comfort. It’s currently marked down to $40, which is $20 off the original rate. This style comes in a navy coloring that’s very versatile and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the North Face Season Sale that’s offering up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!