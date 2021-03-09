LEGO’s 4,100-piece Technic Liebherr Excavator sees rare $90 discount, more from $12

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator for $359.99 shipped when code LEGOR9800 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $450, like you’d find direct from LEGO or Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the best we’ve seen since November, and comes within $30 of the all-time low.

LEGO’s Liebherr R 9800 Excavator enters as one of the largest creations ever officially assembled and is comprised of over 4,100-pieces. Standing 15-inches high as well as 25-inches long, this Technic build is compete with seven Bluetooth-enabled Powered UP motors for smartphone control. Alongside a working excavating arm, there’s also massive drivable treads and more. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Yesterday we checked out the first build from LEGO’s new collection of March creations, going hands-on with the just-released Imperial Shuttle. But don’t forget to check out all of these ongoing Mario LEGO kits as well as all of the other deals surrounding the Nintendo icon. Then be sure to read up on how you can score a limited-edition Amelia Earhart Tribute set for free on select orders.

LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator features:

Get ready for a colossal LEGO build and play experience with the 4,108-piece LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator. Developed in partnership with Liebherr, this replica model is operated via the intuitive LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app and powered by 2 advanced Smart Hubs with 7 motors.

