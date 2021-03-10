FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated Furhaven orthopedic sofa-style pet beds starting from $28 Prime shipped (22% off)

-
22% off From $27

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on Furhaven orthopedic plush pet beds. You can score the medium Furhaven Orthopedic Plush Pet Bed for $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly fetching $35 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. If you’re looking to refresh your pup’s bed, you might as well do so while the impressively-rated Furhaven models are on sale. Described as a faux fur and linen sofa-style pet bed, it has a three-sided bolster to give your furry friend somewhere to rest her head. Inside, you’ll find a “thick, dense foam” padding to offer “support for the neck, back, hips, and joints.” Best of all, the bed cover is removable and can be easily thrown in the wash. Rated 4+ stars from over 49,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative falls to the MidWest Homes Pet Bed at just over $16 Prime shipped. This one also carries stellar ratings from over 41,000 Amazon customers customers and your pets will love it. it doesn’t have as high of a raised edge, but it is a very high-rated option that will save you another $10 or so. 

Just be sure to check out all of the options in today’s Furhaven Woot sale as you’ll also find the larger models at up to 22% off today as well. 

Then dive into our robot vacuum deals to get that pet hair off your floors. Today we spotted a great deal on Roborock’s S6 MaxV robot at $159 off and be sure to check out Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum as well as the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vac while you’re at it. 

More on the Furhaven Orthopedic Pet Bed:

Perfect for pets young and old, the Furhaven Orthopedic Embossed Luxe Faux Fur & Performance Linen Traditional Sofa-Style Living Room Couch Pet Dog Bed is designed to provide your loved one with maximum comfort for a good night’s rest. With a soft, plush embossed sleeping surface your dog will be more snug than a bug in a rug! The orthopedic (egg crate) foam base supports your pets joints and pressure points making this pet bed ideal for arthritic pets who have trouble getting comfortable.

