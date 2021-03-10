It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we are tracking some big-time Apple deals this morning, including AirPods Pro as well as official Apple MagSafe and Lightning chargers, we are now turning our attention to its digital storefronts and today’s best price drops on games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Thinkladder, Geofency, The Innsmouth Case, and MarginNote 2 Pro. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Line Rider: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Young Living Essential Oils+: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lightsynth: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thinkladder: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Guildmasters: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Innsmouth Case: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: MarginNote 2 Pr‪o‬‬: $20 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Widget Quotes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: US Presidents and History Quiz: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $9 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Goal Horn Hub: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Home Inventory‬: $10 (Reg. $24)

Mac: Templates for Keynote – DesiGN: $2 (Reg. $20)

More on Thinkladder:

Thinkladder is a mental wellbeing app that enables you to explore your belief system, weed out and replace unhelpful ideas that stop you from living your best life. Thinkladder gives you simple CBT and ACT based tools and methods, proven to improve your mental wellbeing. It only takes a few minutes each day to understand yourself better and move towards the change you want.

