Save 50% on Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds with 15-hr. battery life at $50

Today only, Woot is now offering Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $100, and currently listed at $106 via Amazon, todays offer is at least 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A nice alternative for folks not interested in this morning’s impressive AirPods Pro price drop, this set provides up to 15-hours (with the charging case) of wireless audio and compatibility with just about any smartphone. Designed for folks with an active lifestyle or not, they are completely wireless with a built-in 4-microphone array for taking calls, carry on-board playback controls, and offer audio personalization options through the Jabra Sound+ app. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Another notable alternative to some of the more pricey earbuds includes the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds for $40 (or less with the on-page coupon). These ones carry stellar reviews from over 34,000 Amazon customers and we are big fans of the Liberty Anker lineup. The wireless operation time is slightly less at about 12.5 hours, but they are a great lower-cost option to consider nonetheless.

As we mentioned above, there are some fantastic AirPods Pro price drops available today at $190 and you can get all of the details on that right here. Just be sure to check out our hands-on reviews for Marshall’s first true wireless earbuds and the Oakywood felt wool AirPods cases, as well as the new Pad & Quill leather AirPods Max/Pro gear.

More on the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds:

True wireless earbuds for an active lifestyle: Wherever your day takes you, whatever your activity, it won’t get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls; The Elite Active 65t are secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in ear stability. Up to 15 hours of use – With up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket friendly charging case, your listening needs are met from the start of the day, to its end with these earbuds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!