Louisville’s expansive 32-Ft. Fiberglass Extension Ladder plunges to new low (Save $90)

-
Louisville
Save $90 $291.50

Amazon is offering the Louisville 32-foot Fiberglass Extension Ladder for $291.64 shipped. That’s $90 off what it’s been averaging over the last year and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. This expansive ladder will take you just about anywhere you need to go. The brand touts it as being both sturdy and strong, thanks to a 300-pound weight capacity and fiberglass construction. Mar-resistant rail end caps aim to prevent scuffs and scrapes on whatever surface this ladder is getting its support from. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the ladder above is overkill for your needs, consider Louisville’s 6-foot Fiberglass Step Ladder instead at $113. Bear in mind that it’s over five times smaller, but this should still prove to be plenty for a wide range of projects. As with the deal above, you’ll garner a 300-pound weight capacity. More than 1,350 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.8/5 star rating.

And if you’re in need of some next-level wrenches, Amazon’s in-house kit features built-in ratcheting mechanisms. You can grab its 9-piece set for $29.50 right now, a price that shaves 31% off. Every wrench boasts a total of 72-tooth ratchet gears, allowing you to tighten and loosen nuts and bolts faster than ever.

Louisville Fiberglass Extension Ladder features:

  • Maximum Height (ft.): 29 | Storage Depth (in.): 6.5 | Storage Height (ft.): 32 | Product Weight: 62 lb
  • With its elegant design and smooth finish, you won’t find a more durable, reliable ladder
  • FIBERGLASS is non-conductive when clean and dry

Amazon

