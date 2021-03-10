Save 20% on this highly-rated adjustable MacBook riser at a low of $40

Lamicall Store (100% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon offers its Adjustable MacBook Riser for $39.99 shipped. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Sporting a minimalistic design comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and other computers over 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design also assists in keeping your machine cool. Plus, the entire package can fold up for storing away in-between use or throwing in a backpack. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

If a more simplistic MacBook stand will do just fine, consider going with this $25 alternative from Lamicall. You’ll still bring an aluminum build to your desk alongside much of the same ergonomics, just without the folding design or height-adjustment features. There is however still a 4.8/5 star rating from over 865 customers.

Then once the ergonomics of your workstation have been sorted out, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to save. These Kensington Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks will help pull off a single cable setup starting at $160, which are joined by a collection of WD storage deals from $60. And then go check out the new Marantz USB-C podcasting mic that just launched today, as well.

Lamicall Adjustable MacBook Riser features:

Using the 6000 times rotation tested hinges, our laptop stand holder for desk has better stability and durability. Tight hinges make it easy to be adjusted and stay in a position. Besides, you also can fold it up to carry around for travel and business trips. Thanks to high-quality aluminum alloy and the larger heavier base, Lamicall adjustable laptop stand provides solid support to hold your devices in the upright position without falling over like others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!