FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on this highly-rated adjustable MacBook riser at a low of $40

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLamicall
Reg. $50 $40

Lamicall Store (100% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon offers its Adjustable MacBook Riser for $39.99 shipped. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Sporting a minimalistic design comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and other computers over 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design also assists in keeping your machine cool. Plus, the entire package can fold up for storing away in-between use or throwing in a backpack. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

If a more simplistic MacBook stand will do just fine, consider going with this $25 alternative from Lamicall. You’ll still bring an aluminum build to your desk alongside much of the same ergonomics, just without the folding design or height-adjustment features. There is however still a 4.8/5 star rating from over 865 customers.

Then once the ergonomics of your workstation have been sorted out, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to save. These Kensington Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks will help pull off a single cable setup starting at $160, which are joined by a collection of WD storage deals from $60. And then go check out the new Marantz USB-C podcasting mic that just launched today, as well.

Lamicall Adjustable MacBook Riser features:

Using the 6000 times rotation tested hinges, our laptop stand holder for desk has better stability and durability. Tight hinges make it easy to be adjusted and stay in a position. Besides, you also can fold it up to carry around for travel and business trips. Thanks to high-quality aluminum alloy and the larger heavier base, Lamicall adjustable laptop stand provides solid support to hold your devices in the upright position without falling over like others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Lamicall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB hits...
Snag two 3,000-lumen tactical headlamps while they̵...
Save up to 20% on LEGO Architecture: San Francisco, Dub...
Philips’ popular Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver with...
This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports tw...
Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35....
Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced ...
These HP Chromebooks run Android apps and are priced as...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a new low of $120 (Save 20%)

$120 Learn More
Amazon low

Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $113.50 (All-time low, Save $44)

$113.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Razer’s 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor returns to all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Amazon lows

Dock your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Stand at a low of $22, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
All-time low

At $9 Prime shipped, this aluminum MacBook stand has never cost less

$9 Learn More
$149 off

Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB hits new low at Amazon, now $1,350

$1,350 Learn More
50% off

Snag two 3,000-lumen tactical headlamps while they’re $7.50 each (50% off)

$7.50 each Learn More
Save 20%

Save up to 20% on LEGO Architecture: San Francisco, Dubai, more from $40

From $40 Learn More