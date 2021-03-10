Sketchers takes 25-30% off spring styles including running shoes, more from $30

Sketchers Spring Sale is live with 25% off sitewide and 30% off select styles. Just use promo code EASY at checkout. During this sale find deals on walking shoes, running sneakers, sandals, and much more. Sketchers Elite Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Head out the door in a breeze with the men’s GOWalk 5 Slip-On Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $65. Better yet, it’s available in two color options and has a memory foam insole to help promote comfort. They’re also highly breathable and machine washable as well. This is a great option for everyday wear as well as light walking too. Be sure to score even more deals by heading below the jump and check out our fashion guide for additional sales today from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

