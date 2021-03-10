Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the Viper Tools 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set for $35.53 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This extensive set comes with a 3-in-1 ratchet that’s ready to work with 1/4- , 3/8- or 1/2- drive sockets with no adapter required. Three drive extension bars are included and aim to make it easy to work in hard to reach places. Everything here features a chrome vanadium construction, which the brand touts as providing strength and durability. Viper backs this set with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The value of the deal above is best conveyed by looking at pricing of competitors. For example, this DEWALT 15-piece Accessory Socket Set is $25. It’s only a fraction of the size and costs 70% of the price. That being said, if you’re committed to DEWALT or simply want to spend $10 less, this solution is certainly worthy of your consideration.

No adapters needed – the 3-in-1 ratchet works with 1/4-Inch , 3/8-Inch or 1/2-Inch drive sockets

Deep wall sockets fit a 3/8-Inch drive

Chrome vanadium construction for strength and durability

