Wrangler adds new sale styles from $15: Jeans, jackets, flannels, more

Wrangler is offering new spring styles at up to 65% off and rates from $15. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the Riggs Workwear Ripstop Jeans and they’re currently marked down to $40. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $59. This style is available in three color options and they have a flannel lining to add warmth. You can also roll them hem to show off the flannel piece for a stylish look. Plus, they were made to be durable with a heavy-weight denim fabric, which is great for working. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Wrangler customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Performance Cowboy Regular Fit Jeans $30 (Orig. $49)
- Riggs Workwear Ripstop Jeans $40 (Orig. $59)
- Quilted Puffer Vest $60 (Orig. $99)
- Fleece Lined Carpenter Jeans $20 (Orig. $30)
- Carolina Wash Rooted Jeans $50 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Long-Sleeve Western Dress $35 (Orig. $49)
- Denim Corduroy Adventure Jacket $90 (Orig. $149)
- Long-Sleeve Sherpa Jacket $40 (Orig. $59)
- Boyfriend Fit Flannel Shirt $30 (Orig. $39)
- Lightweight Puffer Jacket $80 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
