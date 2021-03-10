FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Wrangler adds new sale styles from $15: Jeans, jackets, flannels, more

-
FashionWrangler
65% off From $15

Wrangler is offering new spring styles at up to 65% off and rates from $15. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the Riggs Workwear Ripstop Jeans and they’re currently marked down to $40. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $59. This style is available in three color options and they have a flannel lining to add warmth. You can also roll them hem to show off the flannel piece for a stylish look. Plus, they were made to be durable with a heavy-weight denim fabric, which is great for working. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Wrangler customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Levi’s Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and free delivery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Wrangler

About the Author

Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced ...
Disney launches spring toy sale from $9 + Easter egg fr...
Mountain Hardwear’s Web Specials hit 60% off incl...
Levi’s Friends and Family Event cuts 30% off site...
Champion apparel from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today...
Coach x Sephora collaboration has makeup, brushes, cosm...
L.L. Bean’s new March sale takes up to 60% off boots,...
Sperry sneakers, boots, sandals, more up to 60% off dur...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Banana Republic takes 50% off spring styles + extra 60% off clearance from $10

+ 60% off Learn More
20% off

Clarks takes 20% off new spring styles from $40: Boots, sneakers, sandals, more

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $45

This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports two drives at $26.50

$26.50 Learn More
21% off

Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35.50 (Save 21%)

$35.50 Learn More
22% off

Highly-rated Furhaven orthopedic sofa-style pet beds starting from $28 Prime shipped (22% off)

From $27 Learn More
Review

Tested: Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger delivers MagSafe features for less

Learn More
43% off

Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced from $79

From $79 Learn More
Reg. $50

Save 20% on this highly-rated adjustable MacBook riser at a low of $40

$40 Learn More