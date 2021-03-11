Amazon offers false eyelashes and eyeliner from $7 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon if offering up to 30% off false eyelashes and eyeliners. One of our top picks from this sale is the five pack of Reusable Magnetic Eyelashes and two tubes of Magnetic Eyeliner for $18.99 Prime shipped. Regularly this kit is priced at $25 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen all year. The magnetic design was made to be easy to place on and off the eyelid and they’re also created to give you a natural look. These are a great way to elevate your makeup routine and nice for special occasions as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 7,500 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Even more deals include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and free delivery.

Reusable Magnetic Eyelash and Eyeliner Kit features:

Putting on our Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner kit is very simple. First, apply the magnetic eyeliner as you would with any eyeliner. Wait a few minutes for it to become tacky and then apply the magnetic eyelash on top of it

We offer 5 different pairs of reusable magnetic eyelashes so that you can use them not just showing your one style, and again and again together with the magnetic eyeliner.

The eyelashes kit can keep the entire look from day to night with few touch. It can reuse many times since the hairs of false eyelashes are all the strongest and best, the magnetic eyeliner also can be used as normal eyeliner.

Gives you a natural look, If you want a light makeup with subtle changes, it must be recommended. A little changes of your eyes may make you great difference.

