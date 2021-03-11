Graco’s SlimFit3 LX Car Seat shapeshifts to fit kids from five to 100 pounds: $200 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Graco SlimFit3 LX 3-in-1 Car Seat in Kunningham or Katrina for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. Note: Shipping is delayed by one week or more depending on which style you pick. If you have a little one on the way or an existing car seat needs to be replaced, now is a great time to snag this premium solution. It shapeshifts into three different sizes that can accommodate your child from five to 100 pounds, making this a long-term investment that’s ready to last for years to come. And if you’ve got several small children at home, Graco touts that three of these can fit alongside each other in the backseat. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Reduce spending when opting for Graco’s Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat at $160 instead. It’s made to accommodate children that weigh up to 65 pounds, which should last quite a while, but notably not as long as the deal above. Parents love it with just about 43,000 reviews leaving it with an admirable 4.9/5 star rating.

And speaking of car-related upgrades, did you see that Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam is $44 off? Owners are able to wirelessly pull footage off using a smartphone, and built-in GPS will keep tabs on your route and even how fast you were going. And that’s not all, swing by the full post to find more dash cam deals priced from $25.50.

Graco SlimFit3 LX 3-in-1 Car Seat features:

Fits 3 car seats across, saving space in your back seat without compromising on the safety you trust and the features you need

3-in-1 car seat grows with your child from rear-facing harness (5-40 lb) to forward-facing harness (22-65 lb) to highback booster (40-100 lb)

Measures 16.7 inches wide, with a spacious seat for your child’s comfort and a slim design for more room in the back seat

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!