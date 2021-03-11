FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale offers Merrell, Nike, Ray-Ban, KEEN, more from $16

60% off From $16

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale takes up to 60% off Merrell, KEEN, Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Adrenaline Wrap Sunglasses. This style is currently marked down to $30, which is nearly $70 off the original rate. These sunglasses are durable and it’s available in two color options. The frame features logos on the sides and the lens have 100% UV protection. This style would be great for baseball season, runners, golf outings, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

Finally, you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today from top brands.

