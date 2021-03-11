Best-selling Victorinox Swiss Army Classic returns to multi-year Amazon low at under $12

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife for $11.88 Prime shipped. Down 33% from its normal going rate, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen since 2017 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This classic pocket knife can perform many handy functions, including acting as scissors, nail file, screwdriver, toothpick, tweezers, and, of course, a knife itself. It measures just 0.2-inches tall, 2.3-inches long, and weighs in at only 0.7-ounces. Plus, Victorinox offers a lifetime guarantee against defects in material and workmanship. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

The Gerber Paraframe Mini is perfect for those on a tighter budget who are after a similarly compact design. Featuring only a single knife blade, the Paraframe mini comes in at under $8 on Amazon, leaving around $4 in your pocket when compared to today’s lead deal. I’ve got one of these knives, and it’s a great choice for those times when you need a decent blade in a compact form-factor.

Looking for something else? Well, our roundup of the best multi-tools starts at just $5 with options for every price category. Be sure to swing by and take a peek, as we have quite a few options for you to browse through.

More about the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic:

Compact, agile and ready to face any adventure head-on. Our range of Swiss Army Knives have been established since 1897 and continue to be an icon of utility and smart design.

Bring this knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space. It makes a great gift for any occasion or stocking stuffer for Christmas.

At their heart, all our pocket knives are a survival tool; multitaskers that deliver in any situation. At their most evolved they have surpassed basic function to pioneer space travel and restart engines.

