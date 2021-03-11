Best-selling Victorinox Swiss Army Classic returns to multi-year Amazon low at under $12

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife for $11.88 Prime shipped. Down 33% from its normal going rate, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen since 2017 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This classic pocket knife can perform many handy functions, including acting as scissors, nail file, screwdriver, toothpick, tweezers, and, of course, a knife itself. It measures just 0.2-inches tall, 2.3-inches long, and weighs in at only 0.7-ounces. Plus, Victorinox offers a lifetime guarantee against defects in material and workmanship. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
The Gerber Paraframe Mini is perfect for those on a tighter budget who are after a similarly compact design. Featuring only a single knife blade, the Paraframe mini comes in at under $8 on Amazon, leaving around $4 in your pocket when compared to today’s lead deal. I’ve got one of these knives, and it’s a great choice for those times when you need a decent blade in a compact form-factor.
Looking for something else? Well, our roundup of the best multi-tools starts at just $5 with options for every price category. Be sure to swing by and take a peek, as we have quite a few options for you to browse through.
More about the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic:
- Compact, agile and ready to face any adventure head-on. Our range of Swiss Army Knives have been established since 1897 and continue to be an icon of utility and smart design.
- Bring this knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space. It makes a great gift for any occasion or stocking stuffer for Christmas.
- At their heart, all our pocket knives are a survival tool; multitaskers that deliver in any situation. At their most evolved they have surpassed basic function to pioneer space travel and restart engines.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!