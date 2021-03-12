FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Air Fryer combo home for $90 (Reg. $150)

-
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
Reg. $150 $90

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $60 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low. With the ability to bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and warm, this model also doubles as a countertop air fryer with adjustable temperature settings (200- to 450-degrees). Alongside all of the included dishwasher-safe goodies (broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray), the Toast-Air carries a 20-liter interior large enough for 5.5-pound chickens as well as auto shut-off for safety, Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the $90 price tag is still a bit much for your casual countertop cooking needs, take a look at the Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven. It takes up less space in the kitchen, comes in at under $60 shipped on Amazon, and carries 4+ star ratings. You’ll have a hard time squeezing 5+ pounds of chicken in there, but it is a great alternative if you don’t need that kind of real estate. 

Head over to our home goods guide for additional kitchenware and household essential deals including this morning’s $70 price drop on Keurig’s K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker. But you’ll also find notable deals on Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometers, this Frigidaire Stainless Steel Upright Freezer, and Philips’ popular Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver, among many more. 

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Fry Oven:

No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls and cooking functions to air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast, and warm, as well as a temperature range from 200-450° F to set at the desired temperature. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalon...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (...
Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 2...
All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging ...
Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer + exte...
Google Pixelbook Go drops to new Amazon lows at up to $...
Save $70 on Keurig’s K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker wit...
Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential o...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalone console at $101.50 (Reg. $130)

$101.50 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 48%), more

From $7 Learn More
60% off

Crocs Pre-Spring Sale takes up to 60% off all sale styles + extra $15-$20 off your purchase

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Escapists 2, Legacy 3, Worms, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale has Spider-Man, Harry Potter, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

$20 Learn More
Save 22%

All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (Save 22%)

From $21 Learn More
Reg. $43+

Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer + extendable handle now $28.50 (Reg. $43+)

$28.50 Learn More