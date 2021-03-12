Bring Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Air Fryer combo home for $90 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $60 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low. With the ability to bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and warm, this model also doubles as a countertop air fryer with adjustable temperature settings (200- to 450-degrees). Alongside all of the included dishwasher-safe goodies (broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray), the Toast-Air carries a 20-liter interior large enough for 5.5-pound chickens as well as auto shut-off for safety, Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the $90 price tag is still a bit much for your casual countertop cooking needs, take a look at the Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven. It takes up less space in the kitchen, comes in at under $60 shipped on Amazon, and carries 4+ star ratings. You’ll have a hard time squeezing 5+ pounds of chicken in there, but it is a great alternative if you don’t need that kind of real estate.

Head over to our home goods guide for additional kitchenware and household essential deals including this morning’s $70 price drop on Keurig’s K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker. But you’ll also find notable deals on Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometers, this Frigidaire Stainless Steel Upright Freezer, and Philips’ popular Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver, among many more.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Fry Oven:

No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls and cooking functions to air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast, and warm, as well as a temperature range from 200-450° F to set at the desired temperature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!