Save $70 on Keurig’s K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker with iced settings, now $100 shipped (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. Also now matched at Best Buy and Walmart. Regularly $170, today’s deal is $70 off the going rate, within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While we have seen it for less, those deals are generally limited to the holiday season or fleeting in-store-only offers. Target still has this model up at $170 for comparison. This is the brushed-metal Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker that can brew you a cup in under 2-minutes. It has five brew size selections alongside “Strong brew” and iced options to take you through the summer. Water filtration, a removable tank and drip tray, as well as the auto shut-off round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. Mote details below.

If the sleek Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is still too pricey for your needs at $79, save a small font and just go with the highly-rated Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker. Not only is it far more affordable at $40 shipped, but it’s arguably even nicer looking and takes up even less space on the countertop. You won’t get the removable water tank and some of the other bells and whistles, but it will provide the handy single-serve just the same otherwise.

You’ll also want to browse through Best Buy Deals of the Day K-Cup sale from $20. There are loads of K-cup bundles on tap here including Dunkin Donuts, Green Mountain, Donut Shop, Starbucks, and more at up to $10 off.

Then check out this ongoing offer on Starbucks ground coffee from Amazon with deals from $7.50, this freebie MyPanera+ subscription offer ($27 value), and everything else in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Keurig K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker:

Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with this sleek, brushed-metal Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button. This Keurig K-Elite coffee maker shuts off two hours after its last brew to ensure safety and energy savings.

