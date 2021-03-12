FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $70 on Keurig’s K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker with iced settings, now $100 shipped (Today only)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKeurig
Reg. $170 $100

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. Also now matched at Best Buy and Walmart. Regularly $170, today’s deal is $70 off the going rate, within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While we have seen it for less, those deals are generally limited to the holiday season or fleeting in-store-only offers. Target still has this model up at $170 for comparison. This is the brushed-metal Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker that can brew you a cup in under 2-minutes. It has five brew size selections alongside “Strong brew” and iced options to take you through the summer. Water filtration, a removable tank and drip tray, as well as the auto shut-off round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. Mote details below. 

If the sleek Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is still too pricey for your needs at $79, save a small font and just go with the highly-rated Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker. Not only is it far more affordable at $40 shipped, but it’s arguably even nicer looking and takes up even less space on the countertop. You won’t get the removable water tank and some of the other bells and whistles, but it will provide the handy single-serve just the same otherwise. 

You’ll also want to browse through Best Buy Deals of the Day K-Cup sale from $20. There are loads of K-cup bundles on tap here including Dunkin Donuts, Green Mountain, Donut Shop, Starbucks, and more at up to $10 off

Then check out this ongoing offer on Starbucks ground coffee from Amazon with deals from $7.50, this freebie MyPanera+ subscription offer ($27 value), and everything else in our home goods deal hub

More on the Keurig K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker:

Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with this sleek, brushed-metal Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button. This Keurig K-Elite coffee maker shuts off two hours after its last brew to ensure safety and energy savings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Keurig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalon...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (...
Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 2...
All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging ...
Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer + exte...
Google Pixelbook Go drops to new Amazon lows at up to $...
Bring Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Air Fryer co...
Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential o...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalone console at $101.50 (Reg. $130)

$101.50 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 48%), more

From $7 Learn More
60% off

Crocs Pre-Spring Sale takes up to 60% off all sale styles + extra $15-$20 off your purchase

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Escapists 2, Legacy 3, Worms, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale has Spider-Man, Harry Potter, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

$20 Learn More
Save 22%

All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (Save 22%)

From $21 Learn More
Reg. $43+

Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer + extendable handle now $28.50 (Reg. $43+)

$28.50 Learn More