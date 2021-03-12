FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Merrell takes extra 20% off sale styles from $30: Hiking shoes, boots, more

-
FashionMerrell
20% off From $30

Merrell is taking an extra 20% off sale styles with promo code EXTRASALE20 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on hiking shoes, boots, slippers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $120 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Alpine Sneakers for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $43 and originally were priced at $90. This style is flexible and have a rigid outsole to help grip the ground. They’re also lightweight, cushioned, and have a breathable lining to promote all-day comfort. Plus, you can choose from several fun color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from Merrell customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Ray-Ban, Nike, KEEN, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Crocs Pre-Spring Sale takes up to 60% off all sale styl...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Outerwear Event takes up to...
Best men’s rain jackets for spring under $60: L.L...
Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale offers Merrell, Nike...
Reebok St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes 40% off runni...
Timbuk2 Daylight Savings Sale takes 30% off MacBook bac...
Get spring-ready with new Birkenstock arrivals that are...
Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced ...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale offers Merrell, Nike, Ray-Ban, KEEN, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
20% off

Clarks takes 20% off new spring styles from $40: Boots, sneakers, sandals, more

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalone console at $101.50 (Reg. $130)

$101.50 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 48%), more

From $7 Learn More
60% off

Crocs Pre-Spring Sale takes up to 60% off all sale styles + extra $15-$20 off your purchase

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Escapists 2, Legacy 3, Worms, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale has Spider-Man, Harry Potter, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

$20 Learn More