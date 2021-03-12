Merrell takes extra 20% off sale styles from $30: Hiking shoes, boots, more

Merrell is taking an extra 20% off sale styles with promo code EXTRASALE20 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on hiking shoes, boots, slippers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $120 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Alpine Sneakers for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $43 and originally were priced at $90. This style is flexible and have a rigid outsole to help grip the ground. They’re also lightweight, cushioned, and have a breathable lining to promote all-day comfort. Plus, you can choose from several fun color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from Merrell customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Ray-Ban, Nike, KEEN, and more.
Our top picks for men include:
- Alpine Brevig Polar Waterproof Boots $40 (Orig. $100)
- Alpine Sneaker $43 (Orig. $90)
- MTL Skyfire Trail Running Shoes $64 (Orig. $100)
- Thermo Snowdrift Mid Shell Waterproof $48 (Orig. $150)
- Cham 7 Slam Luna Shoes $102 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Alpine Buckle Waterproof Boots $36 (Orig. $90)
- Hunt Moc Cozy Slippers $36 (Orig. $90)
- Bravada Hiking Shoes $64 (Orig. $100)
- Gridway Canvas Sneakers $48 (Orig. $100)
- Range AC+ Casual Sneakers $62 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
