FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best-selling Radio Flyer 4-in-1 trike grows with your child at a low of $52.50

-
AmazonTargetRadio Flyer
Reg. $80 $52.50

Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer 4-in-1 Stroll ‘n Trike for $52.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Note: Shipping is delayed by 1-2 months, but it still should arrive before summer. Target is matching for those who need it faster and are Target Circle members. Normally up to $80, it recently fell to $70 at Amazon and today’s deal saves up to $28. Boasting four tricycles in one, this is built to last through the years as your young one grows. It’s designed to allow 12-month to 18-month riders to enjoy it, flipping to a trike they can steer from 18- to 24-months. Once they get to 2-years old, they can learn-to-ride in a new configuration, and those 4- to 5-years old can use it as a classic trike. There is even a removable UV protection canopy, wrap-around tray, headrest, seatbelt, foot-rest, and parent push handle. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of satisfied parents and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Since this trike is built to go from little one to toddler, be sure they stay safe at an older age with this helmet. It’s available on Amazon for $26 and is a #1 best-seller there, garnering a collective 4.6/5 star rating from thousands of satisfied parents, similar to today’s lead deal.

When it comes time to play indoors, you should consider picking up the NEOGEO Arcade Pro. This is made to be used with PC and Android, but also functions as a standalone console for when those other devices aren’t available. Down to $101.50, it’s currently on sale from its $130 normal going rate, so act quick before the price goes back up.

More about Radio Flyer’s 4-in-1 Stroll ‘n Trike:

  • This tricycle grows with your child through different riding stages. Easily convert between 4 growing stages by removing the accessories.
  • The 4 stages include toddler trike (12 mos. – 18 mos.), steering trike (18 mos. – 24 mos.), learn-to-ride trike (2 – 3 yrs.), and classic trike (4 – 5 yrs.).
  • The removable accessories allow this tricycle to grow with your child. The accessories include an adjustable UV protection canopy, wrap around tray, headrest and seat belt, foot rest, and parent push handle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Target

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top…

Radio Flyer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three fl...
This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventure...
Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card...
Marvel Legends 1:1 replica War Machine Helmet $80 (Reg....
ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to...
Take to the skies and record 4K stabilized footage with...
Armor All’s Car Air Purifier banishes strong odor...
Google Pixel 4a 5G arrives at new all-time low of $446 ...
Show More Comments

Related

90% off

Score today’s Wired magazine deals from just $4/yr. (Reg. up to $60) + more from under $6

$4/yr. Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Graco’s SlimFit3 LX Car Seat shapeshifts to fit kids from five to 100 pounds: $200 (Amazon low)

$200 Learn More
$81 off

Upgrade your home theater with Onkyo’s 5.1-Ch. all-in-one receiver system at $319

$319 Learn More
40% off

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three flexible cable clips (Save 40%)

$3 Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO Hoth Microfighters assemble Empire Strikes Back action for $20

Buy now Learn More
$100 off

Save $100 on Arcade1Up’s epic Star Wars Arcade Machine + bench seat at $399

$399 Learn More
Reg. $200

Save $125 on TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with Sub, now $75 Prime shipped

$75 Learn More