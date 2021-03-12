Best-selling Radio Flyer 4-in-1 trike grows with your child at a low of $52.50

Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer 4-in-1 Stroll ‘n Trike for $52.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Note: Shipping is delayed by 1-2 months, but it still should arrive before summer. Target is matching for those who need it faster and are Target Circle members. Normally up to $80, it recently fell to $70 at Amazon and today’s deal saves up to $28. Boasting four tricycles in one, this is built to last through the years as your young one grows. It’s designed to allow 12-month to 18-month riders to enjoy it, flipping to a trike they can steer from 18- to 24-months. Once they get to 2-years old, they can learn-to-ride in a new configuration, and those 4- to 5-years old can use it as a classic trike. There is even a removable UV protection canopy, wrap-around tray, headrest, seatbelt, foot-rest, and parent push handle. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of satisfied parents and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Since this trike is built to go from little one to toddler, be sure they stay safe at an older age with this helmet. It’s available on Amazon for $26 and is a #1 best-seller there, garnering a collective 4.6/5 star rating from thousands of satisfied parents, similar to today’s lead deal.

When it comes time to play indoors, you should consider picking up the NEOGEO Arcade Pro. This is made to be used with PC and Android, but also functions as a standalone console for when those other devices aren’t available. Down to $101.50, it’s currently on sale from its $130 normal going rate, so act quick before the price goes back up.

More about Radio Flyer’s 4-in-1 Stroll ‘n Trike:

This tricycle grows with your child through different riding stages. Easily convert between 4 growing stages by removing the accessories.

The 4 stages include toddler trike (12 mos. – 18 mos.), steering trike (18 mos. – 24 mos.), learn-to-ride trike (2 – 3 yrs.), and classic trike (4 – 5 yrs.).

The removable accessories allow this tricycle to grow with your child. The accessories include an adjustable UV protection canopy, wrap around tray, headrest and seat belt, foot rest, and parent push handle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!