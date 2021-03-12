FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 39% in this 1-day Surviveware first aid kit sale from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 39% off a selection of Surviveware first aid kits starting at $5. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Surviveware Trauma First Aid Kit for $54. Down from its usual $85 going rate, you’re saving 36% with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This first aid kit packs all of the essentials including bandages, gauze, and more into a rugged carrying pouch. Whether you’re looking for an all-around kit to have on-hand or need to bring some added peace of mind along on hunting trips, this package is up to the task. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 205 customers. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop all of the discounts in today’s first aid kit sale right here. Whether the featured offering just isn’t going to do it for you or you’re looking for something a but more affordable, with prices starting at $5 there is something for nearly any budget. And with up to 39% in savings, now is a great time to refresh those emergency supplies.

Then go head over to our home goods guide for even more price cuts for around the house or to elevate your camping kit. And speaking of the latter, we just got a first look at this new Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife.

Surviveware Trauma First Aid Kit features:

Like all Surviveware med kits, this kit is designed with organization in mind. Be well-prepared in advance for emergencies in outdoor adventures, hunting, camping, travel, disaster, and accidents. Surviveware’s Emergency Trauma Kit is ideal for police, military, combat life savers, first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and more!

