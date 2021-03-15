FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

APC Gold Box: Router/desktop backup power: $75, Surge/USB wall outlet: $11

-
AmazonAPCbackup
31% off $11-$75

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up 2 extremely reliable APC uninterruptible power products. First up, APC UPS, 850VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, model BE850G2 is $74.99 shipped. Normally priced around $100, that’s a match of the lowest price we’ve seen on this 4.6/5 star rated product. It features 2 USB ports, 3 battery connected outlets and 6 surge protected outlets. The big battery can maintain 50W load for over an hour and up to 450W so this could even power an HDTV/Desktop computer/or gaming system.

Next up, add an extra outlet, 2 USB ports and surge protection to any outlet with APC Wall Outlet Surge Protector with USB Ports, PE3WU3 for $10.99. Normally $16, this is tied with its all time low price for this outlet cover that attaches to existing outlets via screw in seconds.

Both are backed by APC warranty and connected equipment coverage.

APC UPS, 850VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, model BE850G2 features:

  • 850VA / 450W Backup Battery power supply
  • 9 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 6 UPS Battery Backup with Surge Protection Outlets, and 3 Surge Protector Only Outlets
  • Two USB Charger Ports (2.4A shared)
  • 5′ Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P), wall-mountable, plus FREE Windows PC power-management software (Mac OS uses native “Energy Saver” Settings)
  • REPLACEABLE BATTERY: The battery can be replaced when needed with RBC model RBC17 (sold separately)
  • Backed by APC’s 3-YEAR warranty, plus a $75,000 connected-equipment policy

