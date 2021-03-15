We are now ready to kick off another week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro dropped to a new all-time low this morning alongside a great deal on its MagSafe Leather Wallet, but it is now time for today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. This morning’s collection is highlighted by some great offers for the kids as well as The Eyes of Ara, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, Star Walk 2, Throne Quest, Lanota, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: The Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lanota: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Throne Quest: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise‬‬: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition‬‬: $2 (Reg. $12)

More on The Eyes of Ara:

Alone on a remote island stands a weathered castle. For years it has lain dormant yet still the townspeople recall old stories of restless dreams, violent storms, and the eerie glow of ghostly lights dancing in the mist. Recently, a mysterious signal has begun broadcasting from within the abandoned halls. Something inside the castle has awoken, now someone needs to venture inside to discover the truth.

