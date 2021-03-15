DJI Osmo cams up to $90 off: Pocket 4K $209 or Action 4K bundle $199 shipped

Amazon is now offering the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Action Camera for $208.96 shipped. Currently $300 at Best Buy, today’s offer is as much as $91 in savings, $41 under the B&H sale price and the lowest total we can find. We have seen this one in the $190 range this year, but today’s offer is the second lowest we have tracked in 2021 and a great chance to bolster your videography/TikTok kit. This is solid camera option with 4K/60fps video and a built-in 3-axis stabilizer for shake-free footage. Alongside the touchscreen control panel, this model can handle 12MP resolution stills, the ability to attach to your smartphone, motion time-lapse mode, and it also has support for up to 256GB of additional microSD storage. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,600 Amazon customers and be sure to hit up our hands-on review. More details below along with a solid price drop on a DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera bundle.

B&H is now offering the DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera with a bonus DJI Charging Kit for $199 shipped. The camera itself typically fetches $199 at Amazon and elsewhere while the charging kit with a pair of OEM batteries fetches about $63. That’s means you’re saving $63 here and landing an extra pair of batteries with the charger. Standout features on the camera include dual screens, RockSteady technology for “stable, shake-free footage,” a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, 12MP stills, 145-degree wide angle capturing, 8x slow motion, and up to 4K resolution video with HDR. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon.

First of all, dive into our latest Videography Diary feature right here, then check out our review for the Razer Kiyo Pro cam, Blackmagic’s new Pocket Cinema Camera Pro, and our hands-on with Ubiquiti’s new $29 Protect G3 Instant Camera. But we also gave some solid home security deals to browse through including Reolink’s outdoor setup, this 1080p home security camera, and Anker’s eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera, just to name a few.

More on the DJI Osmo Pocket:

As the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera DJI has ever designed, the compact and intelligent OSMO pocket turns any moment into a cinematic memory…OSMO pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2. 3-Inch sensor, 80° FOV, and F/2. 0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60Fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a Pixel size of 1. 55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!