Dockers Friends and Family Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide: Khakis, jackets, more

-
FashionDockers
50% off From $12

Dockers Friends and Family Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off your purchase. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ultimate Chino Pants that offer a tapered fit. This style is currently marked down to $25, which is $50 off the original rate. These pants are available in six color options and have a four-way stretch material to add comfort throughout the day. Also, the tapered fit is flattering on any body shape and the hem can easily be rolled for a modern feel. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dockers customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Dockers include:

