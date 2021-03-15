FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s takes up to 50% off styles for Easter: Ralph Lauren, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, more

-
FashionMacy's
50% off From $15

Macy’s Easter Event takes up to 50% off top styles to help you look your best. Prices are as marked. During this event you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Nike, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Nike Dri-FIT Yoga Hoodie. This style is currently marked down to $56 and originally was priced at $75. The Dri-FIT material is sweat-wicking, lightweight, and highly breathable. It’s available in three color selections and is a great option for spring. It also looks nice with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike and it can easily be layered. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest Nordstrom Rack Converse Event that’s offering styles from $30.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

