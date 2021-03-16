Alfred’s Bluetooth Smart Lock falls to new low of $89.50, today only (40% off)

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the Alfred Bluetooth Smart Lock for $89.40 shipped. Down from its $149 list price, it just dropped to $119 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart lock features Bluetooth connectivity so you can unlock it with a single touch as long as your phone is nearby. You can also program 20 unique, single-use or timed pin codes for granting access to your home without pairing a new phone to the lock. In an emergency, a key can be used, of course, but there’s also a microUSB port for backup power should the AA batteries die. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Instead of Bluetooth control, opt instead for the Kwikset Powerbolt 2. I have a similar lock on my home and love it. It can be unlocked and locked via the keypad with a code, but using a simple key is also just as easy, allowing you to enter your home multiple ways. It also features SmartKey technology, allowing you to re-key it in seconds. It costs just $65 on Amazon, which leaves an additional $24 in your pocket over today’s lead deal.

Further secure your home with a video doorbell. Arlo’s is on sale right now for $100, making now a great time to pick one up. I went hands-on with this unit last year and it offers some great features, like a unique aspect ratio, package detection, and now even HomeKit support.

More about Alfred’s Smart Lock:

The DB1-A is a tough motorized deadbolt and comes in black. The DB1 is also a keyed-entry lock.

With Bluetooth connectivity Alfred unlocks with a single-touch when your phone is nearby.

Fits a standard 2-1/8” hole. Adjustable latch bolt 2 3/4”, 2 3/8″ backset, 3 different faceplates. Fits a 35-50mm thick door.

Control Alfred remotely with the Alfred App. Know who enters, and when. Program 20 unique, single use, or timed pin codes.

