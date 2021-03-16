It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning some great deals hit on Apple’s official Smart Folio as well as deep price drops on iPhone XS, and even more right here, but for now it’s on to the day’s most notable discounts on apps and games. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Crying Suns, WEATHER NOW, ATOM RPG, Picture Edítor, HUJI FILTER, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Expenses OK – expenses tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chimp Fu Syllables: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $39, Dragon Quest XI S $32, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: The Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lanota: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Throne Quest: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on Crying Suns:

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well. First released on PC and Mac, the indie hit Crying Suns was carefully redesigned for mobile and tablets, including a revamped interface and intuitive touchscreen interactions. Pay once to get the full Crying Suns experience! No ads, no F2P mechanics! All future updates included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!