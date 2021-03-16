PC Game Deals from $4: Outriders sees first discount to $47, FIFA 21, GTA V, much more

CDKeys is offering Outriders on Steam for $46.89 as a digital download. Retailing for $60 on Steam directly, this is the first price drop that we’ve tracked on the game. Coming April 1, Outriders has a unique gameplay mechanic of having to rack up kills in order for your character to heal. The game is set to launch with full cross-play support, and if you pick it up on PC, your friends on Xbox will be able to jump into games immediately with you if they have Game Pass Ultimate, since the title will be available from day one for subscribers. Learn more about Outriders in our announcement coverage. Head below for other great game deals we’re seeing right now.

More about Outriders:

Outriders is a RPG-Shooter with aggressive gunplay and intense action. As such, blood and gore is frequent, and core to the experience. The Outriders unique abilities are as violent as the shooting, with bloody and gruesome methods for dispatching of enemies. The world of Enoch is dark and desperate, and the characters that inhabit the world are equally so. The game has strong language, adult theme and scenes some may find distressing.

