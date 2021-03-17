Amazon 1-day ARRIS Wi-Fi 6 router/modem sale up to 30% off with deals from $215

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off ARRIS modems and routers. One standout is the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 AX Router for $230.99 shipped. That’s 42% or $169 off the regular $400 price tag and the lowest we can find. This is a whole home Wi-Fi 6 system that provides up to 3,000 square feet of coverage and speeds up to 11Gbps. Alongside Alexa commands with compatible devices, it supports up to 255 devices on a network with a self-optimizing feature that ensures “devices are always connected to the best available Wi-Fi stream” as well as on-board parental controls. Rated 4+ stars. more deals and details below.
For something even more affordable with Wi-Fi 6 support, take a look t the TP-Link AX1500 Archer Smart WiFi Router at $72 shipped. While it’s not quite as fast as today’s higher-end option, it will certainly get the job done and carries solid 4+ star rating from over 5,700 Amazon customers.
Be sure to dive into the rest of today’s Arris Gold Box event for additional deals from $215 on Wi-Fi 6 routers. Deals are starting to sell out so jump in now while you still can.
Head over to our networking guide for additional price drops including eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems and WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup starting at $250.
More on the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh AX11000:
- Whole home Wi-Fi 6 system capable of Wi-Fi speeds up to 11 Gbps and up to 3, 000 square feet of coverage.
- Compatible with surfboard Max Pro mesh Wi-Fi System, providing flexibility to add additional SURFboard mAX units as your needs grow.
- Capacity to simultaneously stream multiple 4K videos and all smart home devices. Supports up to 255 devices on the network
- Intelligent, self-optimizing feature ensures your devices are always connected to the best available Wi-Fi stream
- Works with Alexa – use your existing Echo device to control your surfboard Max with commands like “Alexa, ask SURFboard to enable guest Wi-Fi.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!