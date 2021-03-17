We are now ready for our mid-week Mac and iOS app deal update. After seeing some all-time lows arrive on Apple’s latest iPad Air this morning, it is now time to collect all of the day’s most notable game and app deals courtesy of its digital storefronts. We have some great digital board games like Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne, and Pandemic, as well as price drops on Terraforming Mars, Incredibox, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: EduKidsRoom-Preschool Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingsman – The Secret Service: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Expenses OK – expenses tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chimp Fu Syllables: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

