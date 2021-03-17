FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Diesel’s massive 59mm Mega Chief Watch plunges to $130 at Amazon (Save $110)

Amazon is offering the Diesel Mega Chief Stainless Steel Watch (DZ4308) for $129.99 shipped. That’s up to $110 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’ve been on the hunt for an eye-catching timepiece, this deal could have your name written all over it. Diesel Mega Chief delivers a massive 59mm case that’s comprised of stainless steel. It’s tough too, with the ability to resist water in depths of up to 100 meters. This ensures it is ready to handle everything from snorkeling to showering, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Spend less when willing to opt for Fossil’s Nate Watch instead. It’ll only set you back $89 and still offers up a large 50mm case size. Both its bracelet and case are comprised of stainless steel, providing a durable design with a high-end look. Water-resistance reaches up to 340-feet, ensuring it’s ready for the pool, shower, and more.

Keep the ball rolling when considering at Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch at $100. We’ve also spotted Fossil’s always-on Carlyle Smartwatch at $118 off alongside 50% off Banana Republic during its Friends and Family Event. Finally, don’t forget to peek at Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool for $11 Prime shipped.

Diesel Mega Chief Stainless Steel Watch features:

Bold, ironic, and never shy, Diesel doesn’t follow trends; it creates them. A Diesel watch is the physical translation of the approach Diesel takes: a clash of different languages and materials but with a strong mechanical touch.

