Lacoste new spring markdowns are live! Save up to 70% off t-shirts, polos, more

-
FashionLacoste
70% off From $40

Lacoste offers new spring markdowns at up to 70% off including popular polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Breathable Anti-UV Pique Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $55. This polo shirt is regularly priced at $80 and you can choose from several great color options. If you’re getting ready for golf season, this is a fantastic option. The material is lightweight, sweat-wicking, features an anti-UV layer, and it’s infused with stretch. Head below the jump to score additional deals from Lacoste today and be sure to check out the latest Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 50% off your purchase.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

