Don’t pay a fortune for an air fryer: Highly-rated Bella 2-quart now just $18 shipped (Reg. $40)

-
Reg. $40 $18

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $17.99 with free shipping. Also matched direct. Regularly $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is 55% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. If it’s just a simple model you’re after, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than this. On top of the 2-quart capacity, this one has a 1200-watt heating system to provide that golden crispy texture in a much healthier way. Alongside the adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees) and auto shut-off for safety, it has dishwater-safe parts, a non-stick cooking tray, integrated timer, and a matte black finish. Rated 4+ stars from 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.  

For $18, there really aren’t any other recommendations we have for less. Everything we can find for under $18 either has shaky reviews or comes from a brand we have no experience with. There are even some air fryer cookbooks that sell for nearly this much on Amazon (here’s our roundup of the best upcoming cookbooks of 2021). Jump on today’s deal if all you need is a basic model to pull out for the fries every once in a while. 

Then go take a tour of our home goods guide for deals on Yummly’s Smart iOS/Android Meat Thermometer and loads of snacks in today’s Gold Box. Just be sure to check out Home Depot’s patio furniture and seating set offers, price drops on Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves, up to 33% off eufy robotic, handheld, and stick vacuums, and Makita’s 7-Tool Cordless Combo Tool Kit while you’re at it. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1200 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. 1.7 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and pastries. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F and 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone. 

