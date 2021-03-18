FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day Funko POP! and toy sale from $2: Avengers, Star Wars, Fortnite, more up to 49% off

-
49% off From $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 49% off Funko POP!, action figures, and other toy sets. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid ratings on just about all of it. From Spider-Man and the Avengers to Star Wars and Mickey Mouse, there’s a wide-range of options here for your collections, upcoming birthday gifts, and more. The deals start from just $2 and you’ll find our top picks listed down below. 

Gold Box Funk POP! and toy sale:

For more play set deals for you and the kids can get hands-on with, dive into our latest LEGO roundup. There you’ll find LEGO 2021 kits on sale for the first time with deals starting from $12 including everything from Minecraft and City to Creator and Disney properties. Or dive into the Osmo Easter sale from STEM-related kits and deals from $21

More on the Funko POP! Wonder Woman 1984:

  • From DC Comics is Wonder Woman with Golden Armor as a stylized Pop! vinyl figure from Funko!
  • Stylized collectible stands about 3.75 inches tall, perfect for any Wonder Woman fan
  • Collect and display all DC Comics Pop! vinyl figures!

